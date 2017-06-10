Amber Rose ditches her trousers and flashes her privates in Instagram photos

Not flinching, she uploaded another one of her cleavage and fired a shot at Instagram saying, ‘When IG deletes [your] fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a fuck because everyone picked it up already’.

Instagram deleted the photo promptly within two hours as it violated the social media network’s terms on posting pictures of nudity.

The model and former stripper had her latest photo pulled from the internet after revealing her bare crotch. “The hashtag “#freethebush” started trending on Twitter after she posted her photo.

The mum-of-one posted a video after that to complain about the photo being taken down.

“I know from personally having male friends, there would be a girl in the club that was maybe dancing very sexy and she had a short skirt, and they would be like, ‘She’s DTF”.

SlutWalk is an annual event that helps raise awareness about sexual injustice and promote gender equality. It also provides an inclusive and safe space to empower, educate and entertain people.

Rose’s third SlutWalk is set to take place in October in Los Angeles.

More than 987,000 fans liked the post to support the star.