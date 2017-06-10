AMD launches Radeon Pro 500 graphics cards for iMac

The company also teased the new iMac Pro, which is believed to be the most powerful Mac launched ever.

I have, however, compiled some of my initial impressions regarding Apple’s refreshed desktop and laptop line-up.

Apple has taken its iMac and given it a shot the arm, with boosted processing and graphics power to create a workstation-level all-in-one machine.

The most important change to the iMac comes in the GPU department though. The new 2017 MBP rocks the Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 RAM, a 256GB PCIe-based SSD, and a whopping 4 x Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The monitors themselves are getting a big boost, with a 500 nit upgrade in brightness, making them 43 percent brighter than its predecessors and more than a billion colors. The 27-inch 5K iMac will continue to come with discrete graphics, supplied by AMD. I browsed the internet, watched 4K video and spent some time batch editing photos in Photoshop Creative Cloud and didn’t run into any performance hiccups.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. More details can be found at apple.com/imac-pro. The 13-inch MacBook Air also got a faster processor in a rare update. We also have a bigger battery, with 76 Wh on offer, over the older 2016 MBP 15-inch model with its 54.5 Wh battery. Under the hood, Apple has made the jump to Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors and upped the memory capacity to 32GB of RAM for the 21.5-inch iMac and 64GB of RAM for the 27-inch version.

With thin and light designs, powerful performance, fantastic displays and all-day battery life, Mac notebooks deliver the world’s best portable computing experience.* MacBook now features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 1.3 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz and up to 50 percent faster SSD, and supports up to twice the memory.

The new MacBooks are available online in the Apple Store now. The 12-inch MacBook was last updated earlier previous year with faster chips and a rose gold colour option. The core i5 Kaby Lake 12-inch MacBook starts at $1,729.

Alongside the Mac hardware upgrades, Apple also is discussing software updates to both at its conference this week.