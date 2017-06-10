AMD shares up 6.6% on cryptocurrency demands, iMac inclusion

New rumors claim that AMD and NVIDIA are releasing graphics cards specifically meant for bitcoin mining.

Seeing how AMD is also entering the professional GPU market it would not be surprising that the company also takes an interest in this cryptocurrency market and introduces cryptocurrency mining GPUs as well.

“AMD and NVIDIA are both facing problems with the stock of their power efficient and cost effective graphics cards due to the popularity of cryptocurrency mining”. This card would lack display connectors and most likely not support any gaming at all. These cryptocurrency mining cards would ship with a much smaller 90-day warranty, and will be sold by AIB partners, and should be a little cheaper than traditional GeForce and Radeon graphics cards.

Now we have seen, thanks to VideoCardz, what is said to be the first goal built Pascal GPU mining solution featuring “headless” GP106-100 add-in cards. This mere speculation can come true, since sellers are already using the escalating value of cryptocurrency as sole reason to sell their last generation AMD GPUs at unreasonable prices. “We are seeing solid demand for our Polaris-based offerings in the gaming and newly resurgent cryptocurrency mining markets based on the strong performance we are delivering”, an AMD spokesperson wrote in an email to CNBC late Monday. As an example, now the RX 470 graphics cards are up for sale above $100 at eBay.com.