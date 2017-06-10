America’s Cup challenger races postponed due to high wind

Two days ago Team New Zealand were on their side in the Bermuda water but today they sunk Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup campaign with two race wins to advance to the Louis Vuitton challenger final.

Team New Zealand should be able to fix the damage from their high-impact capsize on Bermuda’s Great Sound and continue their America’s Cup campaign, helmsman Peter Burling says.

Other crew members were left suspended in the upturned hull of their 50-foot catamaran until support boats could right the craft.

The capsize meant Ainslie’s Land Rover team were awarded the point, bringing the semifinal back to 3-1 after Team NZ’s victory in Tuesday’s first match-up saw the team race 3-0 ahead in the first to five contest.

“In 30 years of racing I’ve never seen anything like that”, skipper Ainslie, who has won four gold medals for Team Great Britain, said, according to Yahoo Sport UK.

New Zealand won the first race of the day, but suffered a shocking setback at the start of the second as their yacht pitched nose-first into the water. The Kiwis said they would have been ready for racing Wednesday, but got a break when high winds postponed racing until Thursday.

But Land Rover BAR made a mistake during the prestart of the next race, allowing 26-year-old Peter Burling to calmly steer the Kiwis to a wire-to-wire win of 46 seconds.

In the next race Ainslie again led at the start and as Emirates Team New Zealand powered up, disaster struck.

“We’re watching a really interesting battle unfold between Artemis and Softbank, and both are sailing incredibly well, and we’re under no illusions that we’ll be in for a fight in the final”, he told the post-race media conference. “At some stage we’ll get the boat back to 100 percent but we’re still assessing damage”.

Ainslie is the most successful sailor in Olympic history, and he helped Oracle with its incredible rally to defend the Cup in 2013.

“Full credit to the shore team and everyone else for getting us out here”. He also has a silver medal.

Entering Thursday needing to overturn a 3-1 deficit, Britain lost the day’s first race to fall even further behind.