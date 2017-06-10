America’s missile-defense system is shooting down North Korea’s twisted hopes

“This is one element of a broader missile defense strategy that we can use to employ against potential threats”, US Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters.

The North is understood to be moving closer to the capability of putting a nuclear warhead on such an ICBM and could develop decoys sophisticated enough to trick an interceptor into missing the real warhead.

The test record for US ballistic missile defense systems is mixed – before Tuesday, nine of 17 attempts by a system like this since 1999 have been successful. GMD’s current deployment is expressly to defend the US West Coast against North Korean missile attacks as well as rogue missile launches by other powers.

The results will be used to determine the overall success of the GMD system and the United States missile defenses in general.

The North has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of past year.

The test, originally scheduled for past year, was pushed back as the Missile Defense Agency made engineering changes to the interceptor, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office released Tuesday.

He also noted that the Pentagon has a “multi-object kill vehicle program” in the fiscal year 2018 budget, released earlier this month, that will start development this year and be ready by 2025. Though it succeeded in the last test in 2014, it failed during the three prior attempts against slower-moving, non-ICBM missiles. He said the results show that the USA program is progressing “ahead of where we believe the threat will go in terms of complexity, countermeasures and consideration for capacity down the road”.

By the end of the year, the U.S.is expected to deploy 44 interceptors around the country, up from 36.

North Korea is seeking to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the United States mainland with a nuclear warhead, and has so far staged five atomic tests, two of them past year.

The U.S. “must know our declaration that we can turn the devils’ den into ashes with nuclear weapons is not an empty threat”, the Rodong Sinmun said in its report Tuesday.

The test reportedly cost the US almost $250 million.

The interceptors are, in essence, the last line of USA defense against an attack by an intercontinental-range missile. However, this new ICBM target had never been tested before.

But “in a more broad sense”, Davis said, “North Korea is obviously one of the reasons why we have this capability”.

The Pentagon has other elements of missile defense that have shown to be more reliable, although they are created to work against medium-range or shorter-range ballistic missiles.