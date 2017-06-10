Amid Qatar crisis, China tells Iran that Gulf stability is best

As Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries Friday to “immediately take steps to de-escalate” the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf, which he said is “hindering US military actions in the region and the campaign against ISIS“, President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Qatar for what he portrayed as that country’s role in funding terrorism.

Qatar has long denied supporting or funding terror groups.

Arab countries at odds with Qatar accuse it of supporting militant groups and advancing their arch-rival Iran’s agenda in the region – charges Doha calls baseless.

Arab states have no right to “blockade” Qatar, the country’s top diplomat said today, insisting the campaign by Saudi Arabia and its allies to isolate the tiny, energy-rich nation is based on “false and fabricated news”.

“Now, the situation in the Arabian Gulf over the last few days is troubling to the United States, the region, and to many people who are directly affected”, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

Qatar said Thursday it will not “surrender” and rejected any interference in its foreign policy, defying its Gulf neighbours in an escalating dispute over its alleged support for extremists.

Erdogan signed legislation to deploy troops to a Turkish air base in Qatar in a show of support for Doha, while pledging to establish a lifeline of food and medicine for the isolated nation.

Kuwait has taken on the mediator role in the crisis, and French President Emmanuel Macron has also reached out to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran in a bid to kick off talks.

“I won’t name other countries but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem”, he said.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Friday described the blockade as a violation of worldwide law and sad there was an attempt to mobilise global opinion against Qatar.

“Qatar insisted on interfering in the domestic affairs of Egypt, Bahrain, and other Arab countries in a way that threatens their safety and security and harms Arab national security and unity”, it added.