Amit Shah terms Mahatma Gandhi ‘chatur baniya’

Shah, while addressing a group of people in Raipur, on Friday said: “The Congress is not a party based on one ideology or one principle, it is a special objective vehicle to gain independence… this is why Mahatma Gandhi with foresight, he was a very clever baniya, he knew what was going to happen, he said immediately after independence that the Congress should be dissolved”.

The BJP chief had yesterday referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “chatur baniya” (a clever Baniya – the trading caste) while addressing a gathering in Raipur.

There were users who condemned the use of the term against the Father of the Nation, but many opined that there was nothing wrong, citing “smart businessman” as its translation. The BJP president is in the state to strengthen the party before the assembly elections, slated in late 2018. Mahatma Gandhi ne nahi kiya, lekin ab kuch log usko bikherne ka kaam samapt kar rahe hain. Making a veiled attack on Congress, the BJP chief observed, “Internal democracy in any party is important, in BJP a tea-seller becomes Prime Minister and a boy posted posters is now its president, “. He didn’t do it, but some people are now doing the job. “He had said immediately after the Independence that Congress should be dissolved”. Speaking in Raipur on Friday, Shah said that the Congress Party was nothing more than a “special objective vehicle” used to win freedom from the British colonists, The Indian Express reported. “Shah has crossed limits of politics”, said state Congress general secretary Shailesh Nitin Trivedi. It was a special objective vehicle to achieve freedom.

He said BJP was always clear that anyone who shouts anti-national slogan will be called an anti-national. “Similarly, today BJP is acting as a SPV for few corporates for taking care of their business interests”, the Congress spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Congress showing anger had demanded an apology from the BJP chief for his remarks.