Andy Murray faces Stan Wawrinka in French Open semifinals

In the other semifinal, 2016 runner-up Murray will face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in a matchup of three-time major title winners. “It’s possible that I’m playing too slow”.

The 2015 champion will face either nine-time victor Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem for the title after avenging his loss to Murray at the same stage in Paris previous year.

Murray, who arrived in Paris on the back of a woeful claycourt season, said he had run out of power but was still proud of his showing which sets him up nicely for Wimbledon. “Well, I think he’s back, and he’s a favourite, as he was a favourite during his best years. It was just today it was just odd how it came about”.

That let Wawrinka run away with the fifth set, taking 16 of the first 21 points and going up 5-0.

The third set was a roller-coaster affair with several breaks of serve before Murray took it 7-5.

If Murray wins, he plays either Thiem or Rafael Nadal, who meet in the second semi-final.

Nadal is 9-0 in French Open finals.

For a while, though, it looked as though the top seed would not get anywhere near that far, as Wawrinka rattled off seven games in a row at the end of the second set and beginning of the third.

Then as Murray served to remain in the set, Wawrinka chose to show he can defend as remarkably as the world no. 1.

Jelena Ostapenko beat No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3; No. 3 Simona Halep beat No. 2 Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The 32-year-old, now the oldest French Open men’s finalist since Niki Pilic in 1973, might have won all of the first three sets but somehow found himself behind.

“Every time we come here, we just take one match at a time, we never think about the next title”, Uncle Toni said.

She only needed one, winning with a crosscourt forehand victor.

For Murray, he played Stan tough and got a good win over Kei Nishikori.

“There have been other tournaments where making it to the semi-finals was much more hard with longer matches”, he said.

The 31-year-old has dropped just 22 games on his way to the final four, his best record on the Paris clay.

“He blew the seventh seed off court”.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, heads to his fourth Grand Slam final.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic are one victory away from their second French Open women’s doubles title and fifth major championship overall.

Murray absorbed everything Wawrinka threw at him for most of the four hour and 34 minute match but after winning a tense fourth set Wawrinka steamed ahead in the decider as Murray’s armour was finally pierced. It is notable that Murray had beaten Wawrinka in the same stage at the French Open past year.

Even with a retirement from Pablo Carreno-Busta in the quarter-final, he is dropping less than two games per set on average, and it shows there is simply no one who has been able to go with him for even the smallest period of time.

“I was hesitant in trying to finish the first and third sets but I felt like I could retake control”. Murray didn’t even sniff a break in the set, and it went in Wawrinka’s favor, 6-3. And Thiem then took the second set 6-3. “Two years ago, nobody really thought he would ever win a Grand Slam tournament again, especially Roland Garros“.