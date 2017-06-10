Andy Murray sees off Kei Nishikori at French Open

From hugely unpromising beginnings, the world number one has progressed through the French Open draw to another grand slam semi-final.

The two are tied on three major honours apiece ahead of Friday’s Roland Garros showdown, which is a repeat of the 2016 last-four clash that Murray won in four sets.

Lendl has reunited with Murray for the first tournament since the Australian Open having watched his charge’s struggles from afar.

“How the players are supposed to know that in their head when we’re playing at one speed throughout the whole year, and then you show up at the slams, you’re expected to speed up by 5 seconds”.

“With the shingles and the elbow and then flu and then another flu and so on and so on”. “Sometimes, you just have to do what you have to do to win the match. It’s not always about how well that you play or the level that you play at. but with the right attitude, right game plan, right tactics, you can still win matches”.

Murray revealed after the win that he feels in good shape and is hoping his rediscovered form can last a little bit longer. I was making poor decisions.

The women also continue moving toward the semi-finals, in the absence of Williams and Sharapova, and with many of her rivals grasping for their best form, Halep was considered the favourite in 2017. I have hit the ball cleaner and started to see the right shots at the right moments.

Bringing his immaculate timing to bear, Nishikori stepped into the ball as if he was playing on a hard court and continually took time away from Murray.

Top seed Andy Murray and No. 3 Stan Wawrinka have advanced to the quarterfinals with straight-sets victories yesterday.

For Stan Wawrinka the match 1/4 final against Marin Cilic has suddenly become a cakewalk – champion Roland Garros-2015 easily passed the Croatian giant and has extended its series of semi-finals in Paris three seasons.

‘We can’t tell, as players, how long we are taking. In the semi-final, he was really aggressive in his game.

The Scot is in no doubt the magnitude of task ahead if he’s to return to successful French Open final. It’s going to be very tough. I think he’s a very good umpire.

Wawrinka certainly gave the impression in Wednesday’s press conference that he does not expect the same to happen again. He’s a bit more hesitant. “Kei, you know, obviously lost against him at the US Open”. He won in Geneva so is obviously confident. That’s what he did previous year, for sure.