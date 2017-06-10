Andy Murray vows to turn French Open trauma into Wimbledon glory

It was a triumph of offence over defence, as Wawrinka used his sublime one-handed backhand and hammer of a forehand to send Murray scrambling and sliding all over the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier for four hours and 34 minutes.

Murray succeeded past year by surprising Wawrinka with his aggression and rushing him, but he was playing this match from several metres behind the baseline.

Former champion Wawrinka will play Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final after the Spaniard beat Dominic Thiem.

Yet the nine-time Roland Garros champion dispatched up-and-coming Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to reach his 10th final at the clay-court Grand Slam, extending his record for the most final appearances in Paris. Nadal has not lost any of the nine previous finals at Roland Garros, and his opponent has never lost in the finals in the tournament series Grand slam.

Wawrinka came out the traps flying, holding to love and hitting three winners in the process.

Take it back further and add in hard courts: Murray was only 16-7 all season entering Roland Garros.

Murray, hoping to be the first British player to win the French Open trophy since Fred Perry in 1935, will have to try again another year to pull off that quest. That was his fourth loss after winning two of the first three sets. “I think that Rafael did not play at his best, but well enough”. But he refocused and, crucially, began to tee off on his backhand during the second set, nailing a victor down the line to break at love in the seventh game.

Murray ended 2016 at No. 1 after a string of successes, including a Wimbledon title, an unprecedented second consecutive Olympic gold medal and runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and French Open.

Into the fifth and Wawrinka produced some stunning backhand that Murray defied but failed to close out.

Murray was back again thanks to a whizzing backhand victor, and he pulled off a decisive break for 6-5, holding to take the lead in the match when Wawrinka netted a backhand.

“Physically, I didn’t feel my best at the end”, Murray said. “It is more like I didn’t have enough weight on my shot at the end to put him under any real pressure”.

Facing a player who already had beaten him twice on clay, Nadal needed little more than two hours to secure his spot in Sunday’s final, where he will face 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

The British world number one lost seven games in a row from leading 3-2 in the second set, having snatched the opener in a tense tiebreak, and though he recovered to move two sets to one ahead, Wawrinka roared back to claim victory.

Murray arrived at Roland Garros on the back of a poor run of form which included early exits at Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. You know, that was a very high-intensity match.

The two met at the same stage of the tournament past year, with Murray emerging victorious on that occasion before losing in the final to Novak Djokovic.

And Murray did get the break, but Wawrinka pushed him and had a triple match point attempt on Murray’s serve, and he got it on his first attempt.