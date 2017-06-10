Another arrest in London attack as third attacker is named

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the latest terror attacks, which rattled London.

BRITISH police yesterday named the third of the jihadis who killed seven in a knife and van attack in London.

In a statement Tuesday, authorities said they arrested a 27-year-old man Tuesday morning.

Khuram Butt, Yousef Zaghba and Racid Redouane killed eight people and wounded 48 when they launched the sickening attack on London Bridge on Saturday night.

Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan police assistant commissioner, said the changes could cover police, MI5, communities, technology companies, the law and other policies.

In the Saturday night rampage, the attackers first drove a rented van into a crowd and then jumped out and randomly stabbed people they encountered.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said questions would need to be asked about what the police knew about Butt. The Italian authorities are saying that their work did not stop here though, with Corriere Della Sera reporting that they tipped off the British about the possible risk posed by Zaghba, who subsequently travelled to London to work in a Pakistani restaurant. He also used the name Rachid Elkhdar, and like his fellow terrorists, was a resident of east London.

Alerts are made available in the United Kingdom through the Police National Computer and to Border Force officers at immigration controls.

A police photo released on June 5, 2017 of Khuram Shazad Butt (left) and Rachid Redouane (right), two of the three terrorists believed to be behind the car-ramming and stabbing attack in London.

Prime Minister Theresa May came under pressure from the media and the opposition Labour Party on Monday over cuts to police funding during the years when she was interior minister.

“There was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly”.

Met Police also said a large part of the closed-off crime scene has been reopened to the public, though Borough Market and a small surrounding area remain closed.

British police on Tuesday named the third London Bridge attacker as an Italian national of Moroccan descent

One of Butt’s neighbours, Ikenna Chigbo, told Reuters he had chatted with Butt – known locally as “Abz” – just hours before the attack on Saturday and said he appeared “almost euphoric”. “But I did my best, and I think he was worn down on the inside”, she said.