Anti-Sharia rallies this weekend worry Muslim leaders

– In almost 30 cities across the country, protesters are planning to “March Against Sharia” and “March for Human Rights”.

Standing with various social justice and faith group leaders from across the Twin Cities, Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota, says the planned “March against Sharia” is provoking fear in the community. There is no threat of the United States of America abandoning our Constitution in favor of Sharia law. The group claims to have 280,000 members and more than 1,000 chapters. The group has been accused for being anti-Muslim and its founder and chair, Brigitte Gabriel, has made inflammatory statements about Muslims.

One rally is being held by a controversial group holding rallies nationwide calling it the “March Against Sharia“.

Black bloc anarchists vandalized and destroyed Portland property in November during an anti-Trump protest and in May during May Day protests, according to a report from The Boston Globe.

Bukhari said CAIR will sponsor an “Ask a Muslim” booth at the ACT for America rally to answer any questions and dispel myths “in hopes that we might have some communications”.

The meal that breaks the daily fast during the holy time of Ramadan fell against the backdrop of what some say is a rise in hate in the Pacific Northwest, including a Seattle event planned for this weekend.

“It’s really just a weak veil for anti-Muslim bigotry”, Weiner said. He called on white nationalists to march Saturday and to bring weapons.

“This is against all our values”, ACT said in a statement on its website about the Arkansas cancellation.

ACT for America couches these bigoted ideas in feminist or pro-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric, stirring up fear of Muslim people, and advancing the idea that Islam is oppressive and unsafe to individuals and to the nation.

A letter dated Wednesday was sent to the mayors of the 28 cities where ACT for America has sanctioned protests, along with West Chester, Ohio.

“The notion that the U.S.is in danger of being taken over by Sharia law is nonsense”, Refuse Fascism organizer Raphael Kadaris said, likening the anti-Sharia law rally to the spreading in Nazi Germany of propaganda about an “international Jewish conspiracy to take over Western civilization”.

Discriminating against people based on their religious background violates not only American law, but the very principles that led to the founding of this nation.

Misleading and fear-based rhetoric about Muslim people runs counter to our understanding of the Gospel, which insists over and over again on acting faithfully from a place of love, grace and truth, rather than a place of fear.

The Portland attack was also fresh on the minds of people in Redmond.