Anushka starrer gets title: ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’

From “The Ring” to “Rahnuma to Raula”, now the final title is ‘ Jab Harry Met Sejal’. Jab Harry met Sejal’s name is the ideal mash-up of 1989 Hollywood rom-com When Harry met Sally… and 2007’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jab We Met. It is an upcoming romantic drama written and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma recently revealed the title for their next Imtiaz Ali project, Jab Harry Met Sejal in a first look poster for the film which released last night. Not to mention, the title also sounds like the Hollywood romcom When Harry Met Sally. “@iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt”, Shah Rukh completed the name and tagline of the movie by further writing, “.is seeking you! One can’t even miss its resemblance to Imtiaz Ali’s superhit film “Jab We Met“.

Also, there have been a lot of talks about Ranbir doing a cameo in the SRK – Anushka starrer.

What You Seek Is Seeking You.

. And judging by Khan’s dance moves in the first look, this one’s going to include some great music too.

The film is produced by Shah Rukh’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Yesterday, a big wait was over for the fans as the title of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer was locked.

While the makers had earlier announced August 11 as the release date, it has now been advanced by a week, to August 4, according to a leading trade analyst.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were set to lock horns this August with the release of their most-anticipated films. Where the clash may occur with the Akshay’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha.