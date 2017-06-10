Apple 10.5 Inch iPad Pro Finally Here, What’s New

Apple also reveal a new iPad Pro line-up, which now features a new screen size if 10.5 in addition to the larger 12.9-inch already offered by the company. The price is expected to start at $1,499 with the non-Touch model. Here’s a quick look. Also, the iMac Pro supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory.

The most exciting thing to come out of WWDC 2017 was the announcement of the new iMac Pro, which is not only the most powerful iMac workstation ever, but the most powerful Mac ever created.

Right now, the iMac Pro looks like it is more than anyone could ever ask for. The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by almost 40 percent to fit into an incredible compact package that still weighs just one pound.

Giving a sneak peek of the new iMac Pro, Ternus said, “We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro“. All of the new iMacs sport Itel’s Kelby Lake processors up to 4.2 GHz, which can support a maximum of 32GB of RAM on the 21.5-inch and 64GB on the 27-inch. The firm claims that the innovative chipset drives up to 40% better graphics performance and 30% more speeds as compared to the previous generation A9X. However, there is also the option of AMD Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB of VRAM or Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB of VRAM.

The iPad Pro which was originally a 9.7-inch model will now be a 10.5-inch one. The device in India starts at Rs 109,900. The 15-inch model has a range of up to 3.1 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz. One can opt for 512GB of maximum storage on the two devices. On the very first day of the conference, Apple showed off a new version of the WatchOS, introduced the macOS High Sierra, and the iOS 11.

On top of that, the new iPad Pro runs on the brand new A10X Fusion that Apple designed especially for it. One of the most noticeable change is the bigger and wider Magic Keyboard.

The iMac Pro is a 27-inch iMac, clad in dark space grey instead of the usual silver aluminum.

Let us know what you think about the Apple iMac Pro 2017. It will be available with up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation.

It includes a super-sharp 5K display. The Air also lacks any USB-C ports. Apple’s laptops are known for its longevity.