Apple adds Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV, “Toy Story” to Watch

Apple has finally dived into the market of the smart speaker to take on Amazon Echo, Google Home.

I have to add that it is a bit surprising that Apple is this late when it comes to voice-command speakers.

Apple Inc. on Monday introduced the HomePod speaker to compete with Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa assistant and Echo devices for users who prefer voice-operated systems for shopping, planning and other tasks.

“We are so pleased to welcome Amazon to Apple TV“, Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the event. Commenting on the sound quality, Apple marketing director Phil Schiller stated confidently; “You don’t have to know what any of that is; just know that it sounds incredible“. Apple said all communications are encrypted.

“We want to reinvent home music“, said Apple’s Tim Cook. It also needs to have “spatial awareness” to make the music sound good no matter the room size.

That means if you’ve got smartlights that are Apple optimised, you can switch them on-and-off using HomePod. The speaker can also control your home kit devices, in case you have any.

But while Amazon and Google have stressed the daily practicalities of the artificial intelligence assistants that run Echo and Home, Apple framed HomePod more as a music-listening platform, with practicalities like reminders and calendar nearly an after thought.

The extensive range of updates are all due for release later this year. It features six microphones so users should be able to communicate with the almost 7-inch tall speaker from across the room, whether it's asking Siri who plays a song, sending a message to a pal, or commanding different aspects of a smart home setup.