Apple aims to `reinvent home music´ with HomePod smart speaker

Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the Apple HomePod comes out into the markets at a price point of $349.

Where Siri fails – and where Apple has an opportunity to course-correct at Monday’s keynote to kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) – is on the hardware side. Cook included the detail that not only would Prime Video be available on Apple TV, but it will also integrate with Apple’s TV app – welcome news for myself and all who use the TV app regularly.

Move over Alexa, Apple has officially announced its very own smart speaker, the HomePod, and it’s going to change the way you listen to music, look up the weather, and even turn on the air conditioning in your home.

APPLE’S LONG-RUMOURED Siri speaker is official as the “HomePod“, confirming, if nothing, that the company needs a new marketing department.

Regardless of why Apple chose to focus more on the audio quality of the HomePod than its Siri-driven smarts, we won’t be able to evaluate how well it does at either until it ships, which Apple promised for December 2017 in the United States, UK, and Australia. By contrast, Amazon’s Echo has been selling at $180 since its introduction in 2014, while Google’ Home sells for $130 and the Harmon Kardon Invoke will likely debut at or below $200 to stay competitive with Google and Amazon.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year.

A set of six microphones are also hidden within HomePod, enabling it to work with Siri by voice commands.

Apple’s Metal API, which allows developers to code directly for Mac’s graphics cards, gets an update.

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads.

Apple said it had updated the processors in its iMac and MacBook Pro lineup to Intel’s most recent “Kaby Lake” processors. Its entry into digital-music sales with iTunes, and into the smartphone market with the iPhone, upended those industries and gave them mass appeal. Apple will also have new tools for organizing photos and creating sharable videos. The HomePod can also be networked, so that multiple speakers can be installed in the same room, to produce more immersive sound.

Apple’s Safari browser will soon be able to stop videos from auto-playing. Considering all three smart speakers have similar functionality, it will be interesting to see if Apple’s inclusive ecosystem will influence successful sales of the Cupertino company’s newest device. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. Despite the company’s delayed arrival, Apple is confident HomePod will rise to fame much like the iPhone and Apple Watch.