Apple Announces 10.5 Inch iPad Pro With Thin Borders At WWDC 2017

The ProMotion technology in the Retina dispaly of the new iPads allows for refresh rates up to 120 Hz making for fluid scrolling, improved responsiveness, and 20ms latency for more fluid and natural drawing.

The 10.5-inch version of the iPad Pro reduces screen bezels by almost 40% allowing for a larger screen crammed into a more compact package weighing in at one pound.

Apple announced a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a refreshed 12.9-inch model on Monday, June 5 at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

Inside of both the new iPad Pro models is the 6-core A10X Fusion processor from Apple, with a built-in M10 coprocessor, and a 12-core GPU.

The new iPad Pro models are available to order beginning today from apple.com and will start delivering to customers next week. That refresh rate dynamically adjusts depending on what you’re viewing for smarter power conservation.

The news follows Apple’s release of another new iPad earlier this year, that it simply calls iPad.

Interestingly, the new iPad Pros have the same cameras as the company’s current-generation iPhone 7, which means a 12-megapxiel camera on the rear with f/1.8 aperture, OIS and 4 LEDs, and a 7-megapixel camera on the front. An embedded Apple SIM2 and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LTE Advanced3 make it easier to stay connected when traveling in more than 180 countries and regions. The iPad Pro models also have Touch ID to lock and unlock with a fingerprint.

Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, available for purchase separately, bring breakthrough levels of precision and utility to iPad Pro. Step one, pick up your Apple Pencil. While the 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649 for the base 64GB Wi-Fi-only model and goes all the way to $1079 for the top-end 512GB Wi-Fi plus Cellular model; the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for the base 64GB Wi-Fi-only model and goes all the way to $1229 for the top-end 512GB Wi-Fi plus Cellular model. More importantly, the new iPad Pros introduced by Apple this year sport a almost all-screen and a almost no-bezel design, hinting at things to come in the days to come. Apple hails the devices as having the world’s most advanced display with Promotion technology inside and a new A10X Fusion chip for “incredible performance”.

iOS 11 in the iPad Pro will support Instant Markup via the Apple Pencil. “Step three, start writing”, according to Apple.

Every customer who buys iPad Pro from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup, in-store or online, to help them customize their iPad Pro by setting up email, showing them new apps from the App Store and more.