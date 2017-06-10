Apple announces all-new iMac, MacBook updates

The company on Monday cut the starting price of the 13-inch non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro, which is thinner than the Air and almost as light, down to a more competitive $1,299. All the new graphics cards come bundled with the new improvements in macOS High Sierra, that means these new machines will support VR content. The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by almost 40 per cent to fit into a compact package that still weighs less than half a kilogram.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro will be available at $2,399 with 2.8GHz quad-core Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD. All-Flash storage is configurable at up to 4 TB, 2666 MHz DDR4 ECC RAM scales to 128 GB, and two Thunderbolt 3 controllers are built in for accessing external storage and other devices. The all-new iMac Pro sports 27-inch Retina 5K display with up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation. They are 43% brighter than the previous generation (up to 500 nits) and feature 10-bit dithering (so 8-bit panels simulating 1 billion colors).

The new lineup starts at $1100 for the bottom end 21.5-inch, $1300 for the 4K 21.5-inch, and $1800 for the most affordable 27-inch.

The all-in-ones can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, Fusion drives are now standard (hybrid HDD/SSD solution) and faster SSDs are offered with up to 2TB capacity.

All of the new desktops feature much faster Intel Core i5 and i7 “Kaby Lake” processors and there’s more powerful graphics capabilities for video editing and gaming. The new iMac Pro is touted as “an entirely new workstation-class product line designed for pro users with the most demanding workflows”.

On top of that, both the base MacBook and MacBook Pro lines have been upgraded to have the latest Intel chips, Kaby Lakes, without adjusting the price as well. But that will likely cost extra on the new MacBook Pro.

Along with upgrading the processors, Apple has also upgraded the MacBook Pro’s graphic hardware. “But if the baseline screens aren’t good enough, you can now upgrade to a 4K Retina display on the 21.5″ iMac and a 5K Retina display on the 27″ iMac.

The base MacBook Pro 13-inch model has Intel Iris Plus 650 graphics, while the 15-inch model uses the more powerful AMD Radeon Pro 555 discrete graphics chip or a Radeon Pro 560 as an option. One of the major introductions was the refreshed MacBook Pro. Ternus has attached that the SSD storage options are now up to 50% faster, and iMac gets with Thunderbolt 3. Apple is calling it the most power Mac ever.

It’ll start at $4,999 and will launch in December.

Key new features include the Apple File System (APFS), which promises enhanced performance, data security and reliability.