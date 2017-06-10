Apple announces macOS High Sierra

Apple has announced the latest version of its desktop operating system macOS at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.

Apple also upgraded faces with new technology that helps with identifying faces on macOS devices, and when users add names to these faces the technology helps identify faces across all Apple devices.

During its WWDC 2017 Apple has announced it will be rolling out a new update to its macOS operating system during the autumn of 2017, in the form of macOS High Sierra.

The default file system will be the Apple File System (APFS) which was announced previous year. It makes common operations such as file copying instantaneous, protects data from power outages and system crashes, and features native encryption support. The new version of the MacOS is called High Sierra.

Graphics of the new High Sierra, uses new technology called Metal 2, that’s supposed to be very fast. There’s a lot to unpack here, but Metal 2 is well suited to machine learning and external graphics – Apple is even offering a Thunderbolt 3 external graphics kit. This all seems to work only in the beta version of macOS High Sierra, which is now available.

One of the biggest changes with macOS High Sierra is with the file system.

Aside from a heavy update to the Mac lineup and the graphics capabilities, the Mac OS has support for multiple virtual reality engines as well as hardware to support developers.

The macOS High Sierra will be equipped with a tool that can prohibit ad trackers from prying on the user’s online activities without their knowledge.

Photos: Photos will have a new persistent sidebar and a better filtering menu for finding photos. If you were wondering what comes after Sierra, the answer is High Sierra. It will come in public beta later in June, and it will roll out globally for free later this year. As it becomes the new default file system in Macs, Apple optimises APS through an advanced 64-bit architecture so it trims down the time it takes to respond when performing some tasks.

Mac support for Unity and Unreal is also incoming, which points to a larger-scale move to finally fully embrace video games within the Mac ecosystem.