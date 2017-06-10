Apple Announces New iMac Pro, Arrives This December

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPad Pro this week, but it seems that the redesigned version of the iMac and MacBook lineups won’t hit the shelves until 2018. It also comes with a beautifully crisp 27-inch Retina 5K display, flawless working on advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation and real-time 3D rendering. The Apple iMac Pro 2017 will also feature up to 128 GB of ECC memory and up to 4 TB of flash memory for storage.

New iMac models will be available for order this week, start June 7th.

The display for the setup remains the same, the 5K Retina monitor, which is the highest in Apple’s lineup and will now be output an enormous graphic performance – thanks to the new AMD Radeon Vega graphics GPU. The prices remain largely the same across the board, aside from a newly-cheaper 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,299.

The displays that sit front and center on the iMac are also being improved, with brighter 500 nit displays and 10-bit dithering, which supports up to a billion colors. The standard 21.5-inch iMac will run an Iris Plus 640, while a Radeon 550 and 560 will ping away on the 4K, 21.5-inch iMac.

MacBook prices start at $1,299 while the non-Touch Bar version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro will also start at $1,299.

Each and every iMac will now also ship with Intel’s latest seventh generation “Kaby Lake” processors. Featuring a new, next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an fantastic 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR. This display will be powered by AMD Vega graphics cards that will be able to provide up to 22 Teraflops of computing performance.

You’ll want lots of storage in a system like this, and so you’ll find up to 4TB of solid-state storage can be configured for this, with up to 128GB RAM, making it a staggeringly impressive system. It features four Thunderbolt ports. Workstation-Class Performance in an iMac Design Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows. Even though the system is running inside the inspired 27-inch iMac chassis, Apple claims that it has overhauled the cooling system with a new “Dual Centrifugal” design that’ll increase airflow up to 8x, removing hot air and keeping the system well within thermal boundaries.