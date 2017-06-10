Apple announces new iMac Pro : Key Features

With its incredibly thin and seamless enclosure, fast processors and storage and stunning Retina display, iMac sets the gold standard for desktops. iMac delivers powerful performance for 3D graphics, video editing and gaming, and with macOS® High Sierra coming this fall, iMac becomes a great platform for virtual reality content creation. Apple has also updated its MacBook and MacBook Pro line with 7th generation Intel processors. The company said the screen is also 43 percent brighter than its previous models. Let’s take a small look on the newly loaded iMacs, MacBooks and nevertheless iMac Pro. The MacBook Air’s been given a modest upgrade to a 1.8Ghz Core i5, leaving it trailing similarly svelte laptops.

On stage during the keynote address at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple has surely announced internal upgrades for its long-standing iMac lineup.

The iMac Pro has been designed keeping in mind the necessities of professionals who need to work with extensive amounts of data sets and use cases, which require enormous processing power and memory capabilities. The new iMac Pro is available in a single configuration for a whopping $5,000. Apple did not get chips in time while launching MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that was launched back in October. Unfortunately for those planning on picking up one of these accessories, they’re only going to be available to customers who shell out at least $4,999 United States dollars for the actual iMac Pro.

Perhaps unexpectedly, the next most exciting unit on display was the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, running iOS 11. For GPUs, the 21-inch iMac model will move to the Radeon Pro 555 and 560, while the 27-inch version will get the 570, 575, or 580 models. The iMac Pro, however, comes in a sleek space gray aluminum design with a matching matte wireless keyboard and other accessories.

Slated for December, the iMac Pro’s specifications start at an eight core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of ECC memory, a 1TB solid state drive and a graphics card featuring AMD’s upcoming Vega architecture; a 27in Retina display running a 5K resolution tops off the spec list. For the first time ever on a Mac, iMac Pro features 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking.