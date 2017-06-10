Apple Announces The HomePod

Apple has revealed its voice-controlled HomePod speaker, a competitor to smart home devices Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Created to work with an Apple Music® subscription for access to over 40 million songs, HomePod provides deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music.

The new Apple HomePod is a Wi-Fi six-array speaker and has Siri, Apple’s virtual voice assistant, integrated, so users can ask for what songs to play or the weather.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri“, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson.

Apple’s SVP of Global Marketing Phil Schiller said Sonos aren’t smart speakers and Amazon Echos aren’t good speakers. Initially, it will only be available in the US, UK and Australia.

Siri now has better translation features, improved speech, as well as the ability to learn from user behaviour. “We want to reinvent home music”.

In his address, Apple CEO Tim Cook focused on several new areas, including TVOS, the operating system that powers Apple TV.

Technically speaking, the Apple HomePod is a wireless speaker which is capable of using spatial awareness and sense where it is located in the room, and automatically adjust audio output accordingly.

I think given the premium pricing strategy, Apple appears to be ceding the fixed smart speaker mass market to Amazon.

I have to add that it is a bit surprising that Apple is this late when it comes to voice-command speakers. According to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of engineering, machine learning is the answer to getting rid of the internet’s tracking problem.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years. With HomePod, only after “Hey Siri” is recognised locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier. By “dancing with one who brought them” in iOS and augmenting their home strategy with a premium-priced smart speaker/virtual assistant for the home with HomePod, Apple now at least has a strategy to do battle with Echo, even if their new smart speaker is priced out of reach for some consumers.

From a privacy standpoint, HomePod is not listening until activated with the “Hey Siri” statement.

During this week’s conference, Apple also discussed significant software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch and debuted new iPad and Mac computer models. It has been tested by some Apple employees in their homes for upwards of a year, according to people familiar with the matter. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s deep community of developers helps it compete against Google and Amazon. Just keep in mind Apple hasn’t released the HomePod yet, so the final product may have more to offer.

Be proactive – Use the “Flag as Inappropriate” link at the upper right corner of each comment to let us know of abusive posts.