Apple CEO Tim Cook to address 2017 graduates at MIT

“Apple stands at the intersection of liberal arts and technology, and we’re proud to have many outstanding MIT graduates on our team”, Cook said in a statement when the speech was announced. “I want to reassure you that today’s developments will have no impact on Apple’s efforts to protect the environment”, he said in an email to staffers.

Cook’s comments came in the wake of the third extremist attack in the United Kingdom this year.

Prime Minister, Theresa May, stated that the new measures are needed to “deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online”. “Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet based services provide”.

The company was also involved in a stand-off with the Federal Bureau of Investigation a year ago over gaining access to the locked iPhone of a terror suspect.

He didn’t specify which attacks prompted Apple’s involvement – an attack in Manchester during an Arianna Grande concert almost two weeks ago killed 22 people, while seven people died and 48 left injured after attacks in London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night, leading to police raids in east London that saw 11 people arrested.

This means the actual content of the messages cannot be shared, but the context of those messages can – including when a message was sent, from where, and to who. But the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Google have been reluctant to weaken their own policies around privacy and encryption. Under the UK’s controversial Investigatory Powers Act, the government can force companies to store metadata and make it accessible upon request.

But, the Tory leader said a “new trend in the threat we face” has emerged and called for “important” changes. “The reality is that cyberattacks on people and governments, these affect your safety and security”.