Apple CEO to MIT grads: Tech without values is worthless

However, it has helped the government with information it has relating to the terror attacks.

While this isn’t the first we’ve heard about Apple’s role in the council, this is the first time it has been said that Cook himself will be involved, as opposed to another executive or representative. “I can not speak on detail on that”.

But Cook said there was plenty of useful information tech companies could share in the form of metadata. In the last three months, there have been three attacks that have led the government to take stringent steps in order to curb the violent extremism, which is being hailed to be the reason behind the attacks.

Last year, Apple clashed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the issue of encryption, particularly regarding the iPhone of one of the shooters in the San Bernardino tragedy of December 2015. The iPhone maker says that encryption works differently but even then it contains important information thanks to the presence of metadata.

“The reality is that cyberattacks on people and governments – these affect your safety and security”, he added. In the past, the USA firm has been subjected to constant flak for its support of digital services that run on end-to-end encryption.

While some tech CEOs may be alienated by president Donald Trump’s stance on a variety of issues – and alienated enough to depart from his councils – Apple CEO Tim Cook is not one of them. “He decided wrong. It’s not in the best interest of the United States what he decided”.

“The area I’m personally excited about is AR”, Cook said.