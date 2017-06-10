Apple Confirms $349 Device at WWDC 2017

Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference in California on Monday (7 June) announced HomePod, a wireless speaker that delivers fantastic audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. Pulling music from the Apple library, the speaker was presented as being able to recognize its placement and direct rich audio sound into the room. Although Siri first launched in 2011, long before voice assistants from Google and Amazon, users must now interact with it via Apple’s existing products, including Macs, iPhones and the Apple TV.

Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes. Officially called the HomePod, this home music speaker will be selling for $349 initially in United States, United Kingdom and Australia markets.

But we did get a good sense of the HomePod speaker size, how it’ll light up and if it’ll be good enough to take on Google Home and Amazon Echo. Other than music, the device also works for setting reminders, schedules and weather updates.

Cook also used the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today to unveil the iOS 11, the software that will power its eagerly awaited iPhone 8 set to be released also later this year.

Apple says Amazon will be making an app for its video service for the Apple TV device this year, filling one of the major gaps on Apple’s streaming TV device. For example, On the Amazon Echo, that task is left to up and coming superstar Alexa.

The technology giant will reportedly use the opening of its annual developer conference, WWDC, to announce the device, which is expected to be powered by voice assistant Siri.

The new smart speaker comes with a seven-speaker array of tweeters along with a four-inch upward facing subwoofer.

Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads.

To that end, Apple is splitting out the games and apps categories, and providing in-house features on the essential downloads for your iPhone or iPad. Before, transactions had been limited to products and services from businesses and institutions.

“By truly enabling all modern iPhones to become augmented reality platforms, Apple will have the largest potential reach for AR development day one“, said Mr Bajarin. Schiller said devices like the Amazon Echo have poor sound quality, and wifi speakers like Sonos don’t have interactive voice assistants.

There’s also new iMac Pro as well, which features a 5K display; an 8-core Xeon processor (upgradable up to 18-cores); up to a whopping 4TB of solid-state disk storage; built-in 10GB Ethernet; up to 128GB memory; and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Some industry insiders, however, note that Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon.