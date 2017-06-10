Apple debuts HomePod speaker

Analysts and investors were watching Apple’s annual developers conference for signs of what the company’s next blockbuster product might be a decade after the introduction of its iPhone.

A prototype of Apple’s new HomePod is displayed during the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) at the San Jose Convention Center on June 5, 2017 in San Jose, California. Some industry insiders, however, note Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon.

For the upcoming 2017 winter holiday period, shoppers should expect a frenzy of activity focused on the Apple HomePod.

Where Apple hopes to stand out in its late entry to the smart speaker market, however, is by putting extra emphasis on the speaker part of the equation.

When Does the HomePod Go on Sale? . In the past, Apple has begun accepting pre-orders on its website for new devices like the iPhone 7 one week before they arrive in stores.

The Cupertino company described the 7in device, which comes in white and “space grey”, as a “breakthrough home speaker” created to “rock the house”. This can be an unsettling concept for people anxious about privacy, but companies say they’re not recording when not in use. Apple continues to say that a new, fully redesigned, modular, user upgradeable Mac Pro is coming in 2018.

How Much Does the HomePod Cost?

Apple isn’t going to budge from its $349 price later this year, but it’s a safe bet that Amazon and Alphabet will be aggressive around Black Friday. He mentioned wireless speaker systems such as Sonos that “sound good but are not smart” and “other smart speakers” ( presumably a reference to Amazon Echo and Google Home) that “don’t sound great”.

The new Apple HomePod is a lot like its competitors: Amazon Echo and Google Home. Google sells Home for US$180, promoting the smart speakers with discounts.

Among the most anticipated announcements was the Siri-based voice-activated home speaker, HomePod.

The HomePod will use its internal microphones to pick up voice commands and uses the same processor chip as the iPhone to pump out “spatially aware” sound, Apple said. Pulling music from the Apple library, the speaker was presented as being able to recognize its placement and direct rich audio sound into the room. The highs were sharp, but not broken.

The HomePod is equipped with the virtual assistant Siri and can answer basic questions (“Who is playing drums on this song?” or “What’s the weather forecast?”) and control other smart home devices. HomePod owners will only be able to stream music from Apple Music, and will not be able to use a third party service such as Spotify as an alternative.

Apple generates about 12 percent of its revenue from sales of services such as apps and other non-hardware businesses.

Although Siri would likely be a centerpiece of a smart speaker from Apple, Moorhead said the device’s design, colors and acoustics will also likely be focal points because the company has a long history of making elegantly designed products. This won’t happen with a smart speaker.

Apple is expected to announce plans for a speaker on Monday.