Apple Debuts Smart Speaker Homepod

Apple’s HomePod speaker is a depth charge dropped into the ocean where Google Home and Amazon Echo sail.

HomePod’s voice control features are delivered using six microphones which also in support of Apple Music users can respond with “Hey Siri, I like this song”, and other responses.

Some industry insiders, however, note that Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon. We do a comparison of features to find out!

At US$349 (RM1,485), the HomePod is more expensive than the most-expensive Amazon Echo – the US$230 (RM979) Echo Show – and the Google Home, priced at US$129 (RM549). But while Apple stayed focused on upgrading its flagship product, the iPhone, through the years, other competitors developed their own voice-activated assistants.

What services and apps do they work with? With the HomePod, only after “Hey Siri” is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier. To listen to music from a library or any other services, you’ll need to stream them via Airplay from an iPhone or iPad. Siri can also handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions like, “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?” or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home.

David Limp, senior vice president of devices at Amazon, made the comments at the Wired Business Conference, held in NY yesterday.

“You can buy an Echo Dot for less than $50 and pair it with an expensive speaker with incredible sound”, says Bradford.

Schiller said the HomePod will be deeply integrated with the Apple Music streaming music service.

Which is the best in-home Smart Assistant Among the three? The new Apple HomePod seems to be a good and useful device for the people who are Apple fans and want to have a good intelligent sound device at home. Like Apple TV, the HomePod allows for remote access to any HomeKit compatible device through the Home app. At least, that’s something one Amazon executive just indicated he would “hope” to see in the future. All the same, as one Apple observer said on social media – it’s all very boring and exciting at the same time. Echo is powered by Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa.

Google might be a different story, although there is no indication that the company plans on collaborating with Amazon anytime soon.

Both Amazon Echo and Google Home has ambient LED notification lights atop, which will give you a lighting up for some quick flicker.

It can do everything from giving news, weather and sports to setting timers and texting people.

Apple unveiled HomePod, which looks like an electronic marshmallow, on Monday at its WWDC event in San Jose.

Amazon Prime content is to be available on Apple TV, but it’s uncertain whether Apple content will be available on Amazon Prime.

The new HomePod will be available in two colors i.e.

Compared to the HomePod, the Echo sounded like someone was singing through a tin can a mile away.

Aimed at high-end design professionals rather than the home market, the iMac Pro is to begin shipping in December with a starting price of $4,999. Microsoft announced its own personal-assistant software, Cortana, the same year.