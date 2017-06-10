Apple dips after report that future iPhone modems could lag rivals

According to Bloomberg’s Ian King, Scott Moritz and Mark Gurman, Apple has partnered with Intel for the wireless modems in its new phones, and the chip manufacturer doesn’t have a modem that can communicate at the new wireless speeds. This would be around 50 times faster than what’s now available today.

Apple could decide to use only Qualcomm modems for the new iPhones, but that’s in doubt because of the contentious legal battle between the two companies, Bloomberg said. “That’s why Apple will stick with Qualcomm modems for some of its new iPhones while relying on Intel for others”. Also like previous year, Apple will reportedly throttle the performance of the Qualcomm modems to keep them from exceeding the performance of the Intel modems.

Intel is still developing its own modem that can be capable of 1 gigabit speeds. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X12 and Intel XMM 7360 modems used by the iPhone 7 respectively had maximum download speeds of 600Mbps and 450Mbps. The only wrinkle is that it just won’t be ready in time for the iPhone 8.

Bloomberg’s source claims Apple might have to limit the capabilities of Qualcomm’s modems that’s in the iPhone 8.

As the piece notes, Apple is generally slow to adopt faster wireless data standards.

Most major United States carriers plan on launching the new gigabit speeds later this year, and Samsung’s Galaxy S8 is already equipped with the Qualcomm chip capable of utilizing the new network speeds, according to Bloomberg. When the first iPhone launched in 2007, it didn’t come with 3G network support and instead, arrive with GPRS and EDGE cellular capabilities. If having the best and latest network speeds is a big deal to consumers, some Apple fans might have to completely skip the iPhone 8.

Apple (AAPL) , a company with quite the reputation for being obsessed with the quality and performance of the parts that go into its hardware, appears set for the second year in a row to keep some of the modems going into its iPhones from operating at peak performance.