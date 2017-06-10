Apple enters the speaker market

The Apple HomePod is a seven-inch cylindrical speaker-it actually looks a lot like a cloth-covered Mac Pro-and Apple claims setting one up is just as easy as using AirPods, too. Not surprisingly, there’s integration with the Apple Music online subscription. Apple said HomePods can pick up the commands from across the room with a 6-microphone array (compared to the Echo’s 7 microphones and Home’s 2 microphone).

The HomePod will work as a home assistant, for sending messages, getting updates on news, sports and weather, or controling smart home devices by simply asking Siri to turn on the lights or activate a scene.

“HomePod” will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, Britain and the US.

Apple will later this year release a "HomePod" music-centric smart home speaker, challenging a market now dominated by Amazon and Google in its latest move to weave deeper into people's lives.

SAN JOSE Apple is hoping a new smart home speaker will strike a chord with music lovers – the latest test of the iPhone maker’s ability to redefine markets originally staked out by its rivals.

The Apple-designed A8 chip “provides the brains” behind the voice-activated speaker, which follows the releases of the already popular Amazing Echo and Google Home devices. While he didn’t discuss exactly how the devices differ, he told USA Today that the HomePod’s $349 price tag makes it substantially more expensive than his company’s alternatives, including the popular Amazon Echo. And Apple’s biggest consumer hits – such as the iPhone or the iPod – haven’t historically been the first in their category. In other words, Sonos is now an Apple competitor. Although Siri does support a narrow set of third party voice actions on iOS devices, it’s unclear whether these will be accessible on HomePod.

Schiller was much more interested in talking up Siri as a “musicologist“.

For the first time since the presentation of the Apple Watch in September 2015, Apple unveiled an entirely new product at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday.

