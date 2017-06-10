Apple expected to debut new Internet-connected speaker at developers conference

Christened the Apple HomePod, the squat but stylish device will take on not only early leaders Google and Amazon in the voice-controlled speaker market but Sonos for high-quality multi-room audio.

After all, the market for such devices is growing fast, and projected to keep expanding: in a report this month, research firm eMarketer predicted almost 36 million Americans will use a speaker-based voice-assistant each month this year, more than twice as many as a year ago.

Sure, Apple has just given Siri new powers and a brand new HomePod, but it’ll be a while until it beats Amazon.

Since the launch of Amazon’s Echo past year and Google Home in March, both of which have been popular with consumers, Apple had been widely expected to enter the market.

While I would agree that Apple Siri has experienced many growing pains since launching, I think the voice assistant has vastly improved in recent years. (Last month, Microsoft announced the Invoke, a smart speaker powered by its Cortana voice assistant, set to go on sale in the fall.) Of course, you could also count the Sonos, the Beats Pill, and the Jawbone Jambox as home speakers that will have to compete with Apple HomePod now.

The conference is typically devoted to software updates and this year, Apple released a series of new features and updates for the iPhone, the iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch – including an augmented-reality kit for developers aimed at making the iPhone “the largest AR platform in the world”.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia.

Virtual reality is coming to Apple’s Mac computers.

The HomePod will support Apple’s home automation system HomeKit and Apple Music. By comparison, Apple shipped 51 million iPhones and 9 million iPads during the same stretch.

CEO Tim Cook kicked off Apple’s annual conference for software programmers on Monday. But there have been other market categories where Apple hasn’t been first or best.

The HomePod will be priced at $349, more expensive than Amazon’s $180 Echo or $50 Dot and Google’s $129 Home. “Munster, considered one of the top Apple watchers, added, “[It] is going to change how we interact and it is eventually going to replace the smartphone.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.

Leading up to it, Apple says those outside app developers have earned more than $70 billion since Apple’s app store launched in 2008. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

One of the anecdotes the report details concerns the hiring of Bill Stasior, a former Amazon search executive who arrived at Apple to oversee Siri about a year of Steve Jobs’s death, the man who brought Siri to Apple. Google as of late propelled Google Assistant for iPhone, which we put straight on with Siri.

Security and privacy are fundamental to the design of Apple hardware, software and services.