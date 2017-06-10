Apple expected to unveil smart speaker at developers’ conference

Apple will take on Amazon and Google with a £270 HomePod that puts its Siri smart assistant into a tabletop speaker.

However, it appeared that, for music, the speaker will be compatible only with Apple’s streaming service, which costs £9.99 a month.

Analysts say Apple has been slow to improve its Siri virtual assistant and launch a smart speaker, after Amazon launched its Echo in 2014.

At the company’s annual developers’ conference, Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive said: “We want to reinvent home music”, and said there were many companies making products for enjoying music in the home but “none have nailed it yet”. It may also need to foster an app base before it promotes that aspect, since these “skills”, as Amazon calls them, are key to consumer acceptance. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Alongside the United States and UK, Australia will be one of the first markets around the world to get the HomePod in Apple Stores, both in space grey and white colours. “The notion of a home assistant or a virtual assistant seems to be secondary”. So by marketing the HomePod as a music device, Apple can under-promise and over-deliver. On that note, the biggest difference between Apple’s products and that of its competitors’ is the price.

According to technology market research firm Futuresource Consulting Ltd. At the Wired Business Conference today in New York City, the exec behind Alexa-Amazon’s SVP of Devices David Limp-explained how he thinks Apple’s connected speaker fits into the landscape. To show the tools off, Apple invited Wingnut AR, the company formed by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, on stage.

Apple says its Safari browser on the Mac will try to guard your privacy by identifying and blocking data files that track you as you move from website to website.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay.

To demonstrate, visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic created a simple virtual reality experience set in the Star Wars universe, running on a Mac. In the short-term, it can focus on defeating long-time partner Sonos for multi-room audio, which iOS will soon support natively through HomeKit and AirPlay 2.

Apple told the developers they were overhauling the App Store, giving it a fresh look, and beginning to add the floor plans of shops and airports to its map program.

Live photos has got an upgrade in IOS 11 with new effects and editing tools such as being able to pick the frame to give the ideal shot.

Apple is introducing an iPad Pro in a new size in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets.

MacOS High Sierra features a shift from HFS to the Apple File System, which is supposed to be faster, more secure and more reliable.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud.