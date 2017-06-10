Apple finally made it easy to share WiFi passwords

This is the big change in the iPad as of now. Just about 469 grammes for the lightest model, which still manages to store 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, you will still have the option to delete all your past ratings and start off with a clean slate if that is what you would like to do. The law goes into effect September 1 and prohibits drivers from using a phone to “read, write, or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle unless the vehicle is stopped”. All that power will set you back, however.

The smaller iPad Pro 9.7 started at $599 (£499, AU$899), making it a little more palatable, but it only had 32GB of storage.

Google’s indoor spatial-mapping project Tango is on Lenovo’s Phab 2 Pro and the Asus ZenFone AR. In fact, there’s no difference is size, shape or design with the larger 12.9 version at all.

That gorgeous new iMac Pro.

Meanwhile both 12.9-inch iPad Pro slates come in at 306mm x 221mm x 6.9mm. Further, the document suggests that iOS11 will extend the NFC capabilities of Apple devices far beyond just contactless transactions and digital ticket management.

Passengers who are just riding in the vehicle will also be able to disable the safety feature.

Apple’s much hyped Siri-powered speaker is here and it is called Homepod. This isn’t a replacement for the Mac Pro which is going to be redesigned in the future but a new device altogether. And so we’re so excited to bring drag-and-drop to iPad!

App developers wouldn’t release a new version very often anyway as App Store approval would usually take a week. Even the new iOS name, iOS 11, is uninspiring. Apple says that major airports will all be covered by the new Maps feature, great if you need quick directions to your terminal.

The new functionality promises to save you the hassle of scouring your home for the password to your home Wi-Fi router. On the contrary, it refines and polishes its existing hardware and software lines, continually offering users more bang for their buck.

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), TrueTone flash, f/1.8 aperture and 4K video capture can also be found on board the new slates.

The introduction of Files on iPad may not seem exciting, but it’s actually a pretty important improvement.

“The iPad of course is the ultimate multi-handed, multi-touch device”. Now, we have an answer: a £29 leather pencil case that holds one pencil. The HomePod has a four-inch upward-facing woofer, seven tweeter and like the iPhone, is powered by Apple’s A8 processor.

Apple provided insight into how its software products have performed in numbers, such as: users take one trillion photos per year in its Camera app, there are now 27 million paid Apple Music subscribers, 500 million users visit the App Store weekly, there have been 180 billion app downloads to date, and developers have made $70 billion through the App Store.