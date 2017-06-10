Apple Gets Into The Smart Speaker Market With HomePod

The developer preview is open today, and will roll out to all customers this fall.

Dubbed High Sierra, Apple’s senior vice president of software, Craig Federighi, joked that when he raised the point that the name “might be miscontrued” the team assured him it was “fully baked”.

The free software, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones. All that’s driven by an Apple A8 processor, similar to what’s inside the iPhone 6 and fourth-generation Apple TV.

More than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than doubling from last year, according the research firm eMarketer. Apple is clearly trying to position its desktop and laptop computers to appeal more to creative professionals, including game developers. Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds.

And that’s on top of however many songs Apple sells through iTunes. This means that users can make use of it to control air conditioning and lights, etc.

Apple also introduced a person-to-person payment feature to Apple Pay.

“The tools Apple has given us will hasten that process and allow it to happen on the phone, not in the cloud”, Okrain said.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images. There is also improved storage, with better photo and video compression. The app will also display the speed limit of the road you’re driving on and let you know what lane you should be in. You can even ask Siri about the band, its members, and anything else related to the same. Users might be able to send music from an iOS or Mac device over AirPlay, but it doesn’t sound like there’s a way to request music by voice from services like Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, or TuneIn. If they reply “urgent” to that message, that message will be marked as such and go through.

The technology giant also announced a new software kit for developers called ARKit, which will enabled app developers to build augmented reality apps on Apple’s platforms more easily.

The new 10.5-inch model reduces the borders by almost 40 percent to fit into an incredibly compact package that still weighs just one pound. The larger model will also have a version with 512 GB of storage.

The most powerful Mac, the iMac Pro.

The feature, called “Do Not Disturb While Driving”, will activate if a phone is connected to a auto through either Bluetooth or a cable. However, HomePod, which will starts shipping in December, can tell you the weather, read news and sports scores, and perform many other tasks, all beginning with the command, “Hey Siri“. The device is not portable and requires an AC connection, but that puts the HomePod on a par with existing smart speakers.

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said on stage that the product has been in the works for “years”.