Apple HomePod Is A Smart Speaker With Siri And Apple Music Built

Siri itself has been given quite an upgrade (good news, because Siri sucked primate-privates), and is now equipped with machine learning skills, so be prepared to have the Homepod answer all sorts of questions like “Who’s the drummer of this band?” or “Play me something more groovy”. It will need to be special to make a dent in the competition – according to a recent market research survey, the Echo had 70.6 percent of the U.S. market and Google Home had 23.8 percent.

In his talk of launching the device, Apple’s Phil Schiller positioned HomePod as a smart speaker for music lovers. The 7″-tall device is covered in a “3D mesh fabric” and uses an A8 processor to process and sense various sound-related elements in a given room”.

Taking direct aim at services like those provided by PayPal Holdings Inc., Apple also debuted peer-to-peer payments for Apple Pay in which users will be able to send money through the Messages app on iPhones.

In many ways, HomePod will be able to do the same things as an Amazon Echo or Google Home, including playing back podcasts, setting reminders, checking sports scores, translation and controlling internet-connected devices.

Like Amazon’s (AMZN) $179 Echo, Apple’s HomePod is not just for music. That company offers a similar wireless multi-speaker system for listening to music throughout the home, similar to HomePod’s ability to chain together multiple speakers. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will unveil the Siri speaker at WWDC on Monday and the device will go on the sale in the second half of 2017. But the real competition between Apple, Google and Amazon in smart speakers may come down to the quality of their intelligent assistants. It’s unclear if that’s going to change now that Apple and Amazon made peace, though it seems likely. During Jobs’ last decade, Apple introduced the iPod, iPhone and iPad – all huge commercial successes that both reshaped daily life and swamped previous digital music players, smartphones and tablets. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the event was “the best and biggest WWDC ever”. HomePod will act as a funnel towards more than Apple Music, but other e-commerce options as well.