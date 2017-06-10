Apple HomePod’s Strengths Over Amazon Echo Show

The 7-inch tubular speaker, which runs on an Apple A8 chip, works with an Apple Music subscription with the ability to play 40 million songs, and learns about the user’s music preferences to help them discover new music.

United States tech giant Apple revealed its latest gadget range on Monday, with the company launching the HomePod speaker in an effort to compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

HomePod will take on lower priced Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have had momentum in the arena of voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more. The Amazon Echo and Google Home are under $200, but Apple folks argue that the higher price tag is worth it.

Apple unveiled its home speaker during WWDC 2017 on Monday.

Apple seems to be aware that it is late to the smart speaker party, almost two years after Amazon debuted the Echo and several months after the release of the Google Home. From there, the device will scan its environment, analyzing the acoustics so it could adjust the sound output based on where the speaker is, steering the music in the optimal direction.

The HomePod starts shipping in December and costs $349.

Very much a device for consumer use, the HomePod is potentially an interesting prospect for software and online service developers, who are likely to be presented with another smart home device on which they could create apps for or more likely integrate their existing apps with. The speaker is really “smart” that it will acquaint the room, in which it is placed; by which, it will automatically produce the best audio output according to the size and other features of the room.

In line with Apple’s M.O. the HomePod tries to keep everything in the family which explains the lack of support for anything outside of Siri and Apple Music. Referring to the speakers’ mechanical details like its virtual surround sound, Phil Schiller, Apple’s marketing chief, said, “You don’t have to know what any of that is; just know that it sounds incredible“. “Over time you could imagine saying something like ‘Hey Alexa, ask Siri this'”.

As a home assistant, HomePod sends messages, get updates on news, sports and weather, or control smart home devices by simply asking Siri to turn on the lights, close the shades or activate a scene. It will be available this December in either white or space gray. Although Siri does support a narrow set of third party voice actions on iOS devices, it’s unclear whether these will be accessible on HomePod. Apple also said the HomePod encrypts all your communication.