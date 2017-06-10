Apple HomePod – Things to know about the Wi-Fi speakers with Siri

First, Apple doesn’t like to announce products six months in advance.

Apple has announced the HomePod, a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers fantastic audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio.

Like devices by Amazon and Google, Apple’s HomePod speaker can respond to questions and control smart home gadgets such as lights.

HomePod will take on lower priced Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have had momentum in the arena of voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the Home Pod at WWDC this week, but it won’t be ready for consumers until December. Those companies have been slow to adopt the kinds of flexible voice capabilities we’ve seen on Echo and Google Home, and they tend to appeal to a higher-end consumer who thinks the Amazon and Google products look and sound cheap. Analysts said Apple is playing to its strength in the music industry by focusing on sound quality and its catalog of songs. Speakers can detect when the HomePod placed against the wall and they adjust their sound output according to it so that the sound is spread equally into the wide area of the room, instead of just muffled against the wall.

HomePod will be available to purchase in white or space grey in December this year for $349 (£270).

And though they’re late to the game, excuse Apple’s tardiness as they spent an inordinate amount of time (like they always do) developing a product that brought together the world of hi-res audio and smart speakers under the umbrella of one device-the HomePod.

Apple has made it clear the HomePod is being positioned as a piece of audio gear first and foremost, with everything from seven horn-loaded tweeters, a six-microphone array for listening, and some room calculation tech created to tweak the acoustics depending on room size all jammed into a relatively small package.

Blau suspected Apple only gave a glimpse at its vision for HomePod, noting its potential to be a command centre for smart houses and to mesh with iPhones, iPads, online services and more. Maybe. Amazon’s still a petulant child about things though: search for Apple TV or Chromecast in Amazon and it’ll show you Fire TV Sticks and Roku devices.

Dubbed High Sierra, Apple’s senior vice president of software, Craig Federighi, joked that when he raised the point that the name “might be miscontrued” the team assured him it was “fully baked”. – Sonos is shaped how you would expect a speaker to be shaped, with a front facing grill and play/pause controls and volume up/down buttons on the top. Google already tries to be proactive with its Assistant on Android phones and Google Home speaker.

Apple has suggested that it could potentially use speed detection to know if a user is in a vehicle when it’s moving.

CFRA analyst Angelo Zino said the news out of WWDC is positive and he reiterated his strong buy rating on Apple stock.

Apple isn’t going to budge from its $349 price later this year, but it’s a safe bet that Amazon and Alphabet will be aggressive around Black Friday.

“Apple has been clever in holding out on its own launch”, he said.

A new desktop and laptop operating system was also announced.

Notable iOS updates included the redesigned App Store, new Map features such as shopping mall floor maps and lane guidance, new camera features and an augmented-reality software development kit called AR Kit, Zino said.