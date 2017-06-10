Apple HomePod to Compete with Amazon Echo, Google Home

Well Apple promises more than just a smart assistant speaker but a piece of equipment that can compete with Sonos and other high-quality sound boxes. By saying, “Hey Siri, I like this song”, HomePod and Apple Music become the musicologist, learning preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across tens of thousands of playlists, and these music tastes are shared across devices. Siri can also be employed to play songs through the company’s streaming service Apple Music. Also, it has also introduced a new music-based smart speaker called HomePod built to deliver topnotch audio experience.

The Journal report said Apple protects user privacy by randomly tagging Siri searches and keeping the information tagged for a timeframe of six months, unlike its competitors Amazon and Google, which retain the data until ask for it to be discarded. The Apple HomePod has been positioned as a smart speaker first, but interestingly the HomePod bears a lot in common with both the Amazon Echo and the Google Home.

HomePod is positioned as a rival to Amazon Echo.

Apple-designed upward-facing woofer, paired with the custom A8 chip. Confirming earlier rumors, the new device named HomePod is indeed a voice-enabled speaker, but as opposed to Amazon’s Echo and Google Home, Apple’s new device appears to be a wireless speaker first and a virtual assistant second.

So can the newest player (Apple HomePod) in the market challenge the incumbents like Google Home and Amazon Echo? It also serves as a smart voice assistant. Will Apple exclusively market the HomePod to the United States like Amazon does their Alexa device, it looks that way.

Multiple HomePods can be networked together, but that will cost a pretty sum given each speaker costs $349 (£270).

Secondly, it suffers from the same compatibility issues as any other Apple product: it only plays Apple Music. That’s not likely to be a dealbreaker for Apple fans, who will appreciate the fact that this is the only smart speaker to support Apple Music.

HomePod capped a keynote presentation at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference that included updates to its iPad and Mac laptop lines, and upgraded operating software enabling augmented reality for iPhones and iPads.

Needless to say, it can also provide answers to basic questions regarding the weather, traffic, and others.

But HomePod is the only one of these to offer Siri and integration with Apple’s HomeKit smart home system. Does it have a chance in the smart assistant speaker market?

Apple also used its annual developer meeting – its largest ever with some 5,000-people attending – to announce the next version of its mobile operating system – iOS 11 – which will include a new setting for people who use their iPhone in the auto.