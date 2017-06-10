Apple HomePod Unveiling Could be Disastrously Premature: Advantage Amazon and Google?

Both Apple and Google have technological expertise which can allow their intelligent home speakers to compete strongly with Amazon.

Amazon Echo is better than Apple HomePod because it is far more flexible. If Apple gives you a reason to upgrade every year – the way it did with Apple Watch last year – it will lose the faith of early adopters. Well, except for that thing with the headphones and the iPhone 7. These are a more affordable solution than Apple’s ecosystem, if you wish to place several speakers about the home for a multi-room system.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia. It would seem some of us can anticipate our parents making any number of bad home related puns when they go to flip on their new holiday playlist next time they are over for a family game night. Apple did not say if or how its speaker could be muted.

The resulting experience was hugely impressive – paired HomePods work together to fire balanced audio out into the room, having first detected each other’s presence. Would you do us a favor? There is no doubt the market for these devices is ready, willing and able. But I’m not counting it out: If anyone can make this work, Apple can. And Apple is giving developers tools to AR-enable their apps on all of these devices.

While announcing new named updates for iOS, macOS and watchOS during its WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple stopped short of announcing a new version of the Apple TV’s tvOS platform.

Before Google Home gets more competition, the tech giant has started to market the smart device more aggressively.

“Alexa, why is HomePod so great?”

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets. For instance you can voice-activate it with a simple “Hey Siri” using six microphones laid to pick up sound in all directions.

With the A8 and Siri built-in, the device is capable of being installed anywhere.

Note also that even Siri’s function on HomePod is widely focused on music-related tasks, such as remembering what songs the user prefers by saying, “Hey Siri, I like this song”. It’s also slimmer and boasts 360-degree output.

Tunes there will most certainly be.

Apple has said that HomePod will work with its latest AirPlay 2 system, meaning it can be used as part of a multi-room setup, controlled from within the Apple Music app. On the other hand, Spotify has a consistent growth rate with 50 million users now. “Similarly, we went out to engineers and said ‘imagine a world in the not-so-distant future where you have infinite compute and infinite storage”.

Perhaps one of the coolest functions that wonderful little lady can now, with the aid of the HomePod, perform, is the ability to be tuned to the internet of things that exists within your home.

The HomePod only seems like a marginally out-of-touch product now.

As for Apple’s narrative that the HomePod is a smart speaker first and a digital assistant second, it’s playing catch-up to more established speaker companies that have had time to build out a more mature lineup of hardware.

The new smart digital speaker won’t hit shelves until December, just in time for Christmas wish lists.