Apple HomePod VS Amazon Echo: Which One Should You Buy

Siri, a digital assistant that has been on Apple’s iPhone since 2011, will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

Apple is jumping into the connected home speaker market, announcing the HomePod this week.

Amazon created the smart speaker market in 2014 with the release of the Echo. Apple could be saving an overhauled Siri to accompany an iPhone announcement, for example, or have additional HomePod products in new form factors planned for farther down the line. Consultancy company Strategy Analytics forecasts that the market for smart home systems, which comprises hardware, software, and services, will hit $90.0 billion in 2017 and grow to $155.0 billion by 2022. Sure, there are a few new tricks when it comes to musical queries, but that’s a drop in a bucket compared to the limitless sea of potential that Amazon and Google are opening up.

Siri, which competes with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices, is struggling to rise above the competition because of Apple’s culture, which prioritizes user privacy, making it hard to personalize and improve the product, former Siri team employees said.

Instead, Apple zigged when it was expected to zag – launching HomePod with a focus on music.

Each product is a way for a company to sell its own services, like Apple Music, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

“You should be able to tell “Alexa, ask Siri X, ‘ ” David Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices, told a group of journalists at the Wired Business Conference in NY on Wednesday, USA Today reported“.

‘I think when people are starting to spend that amount of money for a speaker, call it hundreds of dollars per speaker, I think that generally they are going to want choice, ‘ Mr Limp added. With its emphasis on audio quality, networking capabilities, and spatial awareness, the HomePod is clearly more of a competitor to Sonos than to the Echo. Since Amazon had a lead on Google, you can easily find Alexa on devices ranging from smart TV to automobiles to home alarms.

So is the HomePod a glorified smart speaker?

The free software update for mobile devices, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones. The HomePod will also serve as a HomeKit hub, so you don’t need one of those other devices to be present at all times. While Alexa speaks only English and German, and Google Home works in seven languages, Siri now works across 21 languages. Apple said that makes the Mac a great platform for development virtual-reality “experiences”. Then, we still don’t really know that it is significantly better than the Home or Alexa or not. It doesn’t appear to be a screen, per se, but more of an indicator area-perhaps different combinations of lights signal different kinds of activity or other status. Based on their report, my guess is that Cook will adapt Jobs’ pitch to promote the me-too speaker not as an assistant but as another three-in-one device. Given that there are millions of people for whom that situation is already the case, it’s likely the HomePod will be a successful product for Apple.