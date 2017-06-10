Apple introduced a powerful iMac Pro

Dubbed, er, Metal 2, this update is aimed at machine learning and external graphics, Apple claimed, with the firm also announcing that Metal for VR will enable developers to start building VR experiences and use the HTC Vive with the Mac for the first time.

The updated iMac features Intel’s seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors as well as “the best Mac display ever”, The Verge reported.

The 21.5-inch iMac will be priced at $1,099, the iMac Retina 4K 21.5-inch will go for $1,499 and the iMac Retina 5K 27 inch will start at $1,799. The updated iMac is available to buy in Apple Stores starting on Wednesday, June 7. It’s not the most exciting of updates, with Apple instead touting reworked Mail and Photos apps and improvements to Safari, including autoplay blocking and intelligent tracking protection. “We’re also increasing CPU and SSD speed on MacBook, adding faster processors and making faster graphics standard on our 15-inch MacBook Pro and introducing a new £1,249 13-inch MacBook Pro”.

Apple said that the new iMac display is 43% brighter at 500 nits and with support for 1 billion colors.

AppleApple just updated its iMac desktop computer at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on MOnday. Even the ruddy MacBook Air is getting an upgrade, with Apple announcing that it’s getting a “bump in megahertz”.

There’s higher memory capacity: You can have 32GB of RAM for the 21.5-inch iMac, and 64GB of RAM for the 27-inch iMac. Well, most of them.

Featuring next-generation Intel Xeon processors up to 18 cores, iMac Pro is created to handle the most demanding pro workflows.

Apple also introduced updates to iMacs. Weighing just two pounds and measuring 13.1mm thin, MacBook is our thinnest and lightest notebook for all-day, on-the-go computing. That’s why customers still love the MacBook Air.

At WWDC 2017, Apple today updated their entire iMac lineup.