Apple Introduces Amazon Rival: Siri Smart Speaker/Home Pod

Voiced by a reportedly new and improved Siri, the particular gadget will retail for $349, which is significantly more than its rivals-the Echo now retails for $179 and Google Home for $129-but its speakers are supposedly better than the rest, thus justifying the higher price tag. Apple plans to ship it in December-first to customers in the USA, U.K., and Australia.

Unlimited control of speaker groupings and music playback were the features that built Sonos as a brand 15 years ago, and now Apple is stealing that thunder. Amazon has heavily dominated the field with its home speaker called Echo, which uses the digital assistant Alexa. Siri will be here when it launches in December, but even on stage Apple referred to its assistant as a “musicologist” first and an assistant second.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market.

At the company’s annual developer conference on Monday, Apple announced a new WiFi speaker called HomePod that will play music and respond to voice commands with Apple’s digital assistant, Siri. In addition, the device will be able to control smart home devices through Apple’s existing HomeKit framework, with the HomePod acting as a bridge when a person uses their iPhone to set smart device actions. Apple said the upgrades make the Mac a great platform for developing virtual reality experiences.

Also, in important news for the upcoming macOS release, High Sierra, there will be an update to Safari that helps block site trackers and autoplaying videos – something that seems to be an epidemic on media sites right now and it drives me, personally, insane.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades.

For photos, Apple is turning to a “high efficiency” format to replace the widely used JPEG standard.

Users also can also pay for products and services and receive payments from contacts through iMessage.

On the software front, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani expects the iOS 11 – the next operating system for Apple’s iPhones and iPads – to get an overhaul that will accommodate the anticipated removal of the home button from the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone due out later this year.

Apple is introducing an iPad Pro in a new size in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets. It also introduced autoplay blocking, which stops music and video from playing automatically without your permission on websites as well as “intelligent tracking prevention”, which stops ads from following you around the web. Sonos – the market leader for wireless multi-room audio – was noted for offering speakers that lack any “smart” capabilities.

There’s also new iMac Pro as well, which features a 5K display; an 8-core Xeon processor (upgradable up to 18-cores); up to a whopping 4TB of solid-state disk storage; built-in 10GB Ethernet; up to 128GB memory; and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

After all, the market for such devices is growing fast, and projected to keep expanding: in a report this month, research firm eMarketer predicted almost 36 million Americans will use a speaker-based voice-assistant each month this year, more than twice as many as a year ago.

In a nod to Amazon streaming fans, Apple is also bringing Amazon Prime to its Apple TV app.