Apple introduces HomePod, its entry into the home assistant market

Apple is launching a smart home speaker called HomePod to compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, the company revealed at its annual worldwide developer conference.

Amazon has dominated the category of connected speakers since 2014 when it introduced its first Echo, which responds to voice commands and allows users to order goods or rides and control connected appliances.

Apple vice president Phil Schiller said the company’s Siri team had tuned the assistant into a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the internet cloud. Apple is depending on spatial awareness to achieve its goal of reinventing home music, although it’s pretty hard to imagine anyone would shell out $349 for a smart speaker.

The Cupertino, California, based company described the seven-inch device, which comes in white and “space grey”, as a “breakthrough home speaker” created to “rock the house”. HomePod combines Apple-engineered audio technology and advanced software to deliver the highest-fidelity sound throughout the room, no matter where it’s placed. The device, which comes in Space Gray and White, will hit stores in December.

Users with Apple iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 11 will be able to send money between friends and family using iMessage (though whether this functionality will be available in Canada is unclear).

Just as “Alexa” and “Ok, Google” spurs the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers into life, Apple’s HomePod is awoken with “Hey, Siri“. Those rumors were confirmed today as Apple unveiled HomePod at WWDC 2017.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014.

The HomePod is Hey Siri enabled with 6 multi-directional microphones that can interpret the way you say “Hey Siri” with its memory.

You’ll be able to play music (obviously), connect multiple in a single room, and use a multiroom setup too (like Sonos or Google Home).

The speaker runs the Apple A8 chip, also seen in iPhones.