Apple introduces HomePod speaker

Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music.

It’s rumoured to be preparing to unleash a brand new voice-activated “Siri Speaker” that’s a bit like Amazon’s Echo, but with all the fruity goodness you’d expect from an Apple product.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014.

The device is set to be available in black and white and will first be launched in the US, UK and Australia before Christmas. You can say “play more songs like that”, or “I like this song”. So there’s a lot of focus on Apple Music integration.

High Sierra will be released later this year as a free update, according to Federighi.

APPLE ON MONDAY kicked off its week-long WWDC event in San Jose, with Tim Cook and co taking to the stage to show off the firm’s upcoming software and hardware releases. Google Home followed in October and Microsoft’s assistant, Cortana, is also finding a home in home speakers. Apple HomePod separates each aspect of music like the background, the vocals, and beams them separately to different parts of the room to make the overall effect more appealing. HomePod will be connected to Apple Music and respond in a similar fashion to request as Siri.

Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets.

In addition, Cook said Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, Northern California, now has 16 million registered software developers worldwide for its consumer electronics, including smartphone known as iPhone, and 3 million of them were added previous year. So it has to prove that it can make a good speaker before calling it the best speaker ever. Apple HomePod can be paired with Apple iPhone 5s and above, and any devices running iOS 11.

New iMacs unveiled Monday at Apple’s annual conference for software programmers are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. It can also so this when you’re away from the house by using the Home app on an iPhone or iPad.

The HomePod might have strong musical talents – particularly as you can combine them with extra HomePods and other speakers using AirPlay 2 – but Google and Amazon both hold the upper hand when it comes to properly tailored results.

In a nod to Amazon streaming fans, Apple is also bringing Amazon Prime to its Apple TV app.