Apple Introduces The HomePod Speaker and Home Assistant

There will be a public macOS 10.13 High Sierra in June, which will be more stable and feature-complete, but for many people we’d recommend waiting until the final version, which Apple says will release in Autumn 2017.

Chief executive Tim Cook on Monday introduced Apple’s voice-enabled smart speaker, the HomePod, at the company’s annual developers conference, finally entering the home hub fray. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said the company has helped United Kingdom officials investigate terror attacks, while reiterating his dismay over USA plans to quit the Paris agreement on climate change.

“Artificial intelligence is fundamental to every company now”, Munster said.

Some industry insiders, however, note that Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon. “It makes logical sense”. The idea is that developers will have the next few months to build software that takes advantage of newly announced features, and ensure that existing apps work correctly on the new operating systems.

As part of the announcement at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple touted upgrades for the Siri personal assistant in the fall update to the IOS mobile operating system.

As for HomePod, Apple says that while the speaker’s always listening, nothing will be sent to Apple’s servers until you say, “Hey, Siri“.

It unveiled HomePod, a new 7-inch tall speaker for playing music, checking the news and controlling other connected devices in the home.

Amazon’s Echo speaker has been a sleeper hit.

The main highlight though has to be the HomePod, a smart speaker.

Apple devices will support multi-room audio, so you can rock out to music on speakers spread out around your house.

“It wasn’t about not wanting to advise on something that we thought should be heard”, he added.

Pricing in Australia and the United Kingdom will be announced later this year. Apple reported 50.8 million iPhones sold worldwide in the second quarter of 2017, down from 51.2 million a year earlier. Apple said it would make the device available in additional markets next year. Unlike Amazon’s new Echo Show, Apple’s device does not have a screen.

Apple is resigning the App Store, the first major overhaul in its nine years.

Of course, premium pricing is Apple’s typical strategy, and the company attempts to justify this premium by saying that the combined cost of a Wi-Fi speaker and a smart speaker can easily run $400 to $700. However, they were soon joined in the race by Google Home. At its I/O conference in May, Google announced more features to its Home speaker, including the ability to place free calls, connect with Bluetooth and control more apps like HBO Now and Hulu.

But the biggest draw may be its compatibility with other Apple devices and services.

Apple Music is also going to be more closely integrated with the watch, with automatic syncing for playlists.