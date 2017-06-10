Apple iOS 11 Is Incompatible With 32-Bit Apps

Now, everything can be done right from the comfort of your iPhone or iPad with nothing more than a single tap within the Control Center.

During Apple’s WWDC 2017 conference, an important Apple iOS 11 announcement was made.

All of these Apple products will still function, of course, but you just won’t be able to update the software on them. Moreover, Split View is now only available on iPads, so we will have to wait to see whether the feature makes it to the smaller screens.

On the hardware front, the company announced a new iPad Pro, a new iMac Pro and a completely new device called the HomePod, a smart speaker to rival the likes of Amazon’s Echo and the Google Home. So it senses when you are driving and it turns your iPhone to the “do not disturb” mode.

Again, Apple is planning to release iOS public beta next month, so you’ll have some waiting to do. This means that phones and tablets running Apple’s 32-bit A6 (and earlier) chip like the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and the fourth generation iPad won’t be able to use iOS 11.

It can also send an automatic message to any texts received to let them know the user is driving and cannot respond until they arrive at their destination. You can also hold down on the toggle to choose whether or not you want Microphone Audio to be recorded as well.

Siri gets bumped up: Siri is bit better in iOS 11.

The upcoming iOS 11 software update from Apple includes a new feature to help users manage storage space on their iPhones by automatically deleting rarely-used apps. This opens up a two-way wireless communication between the Watch and the corresponding gym equipment so that the Watch can track the user’s workout more accurately, according to Apple Insider. This year, the company is up to iOS 11 and explained numerous new features during its developers keynote presentation Monday.

The video also shows you that you can keep holding onto an item with one finger while bringing up the dock and a different app (Files in this case) with a different finger, thanks to multitouch support in drag and drop.