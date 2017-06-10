Apple iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) hands-on review

The space-saving feature is available in a new optional setting that enables iOS 11 to automatically uninstall apps you haven’t used recently.

Aside from the AR experiences, iOS 11 brings iPad users the experience of customized docking, split view and slide over for fans who multitask on their gadgets. Using the cameras, processors and motion sensors built into iOS devices, “ARKit allows developers to tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more“.

Apple has announced what users can expect from their flagship operating system, the iOS. With iOS 11, you can kick your Venmo habit and iMessage your friends money with Apple Pay, have Siri translate for you as you sightsee in Rome, and multitask so much on your iPad Pro that you’ll never pick up your laptop again. The beta includes two new features worth pointing out.

For logging into any third-party app, you don’t need to manually enter your details, the iOS is smart enough to log you into the apps using your Facebook or Twitter accounts. Also, Live Photos will receive the new Bounce and Loop effects.

iOS makes reinstallation easier by providing a list of all apps that have been offloaded by this feature. The Maps app will also notify you about speed limits. There’s also an option to manually delete apps without deleting documents and data by using the feature Offload App.

With that in mind, lets take a quick look at some features that will ship with iOS 11. This allows you to switch apps quickly while working or performing other tasks.

With this iOS 11, Apple brings some additional changes to the iPad bringing some improvements including the ability to add more app icons to the iPad’s dock, that can be accessed anytime.

According to recent reports, Apple plans to launch three new iPhones this year sometime after the release of iOS 11: an iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, and a new flagship phone rumored to be named the “iPhone Edition”.