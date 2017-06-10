Apple is about to make it obsolete

Did this guide help you?

With the new iOS 11, you can now synchronise messages across iOS and macOS automatically. The Cupertino giant talked about improvements to iMessage, its native messaging client, but forgot to mention an interesting new and useful feature that’s making its way to the same – Business Chat. The airport feature will be available in select cities worldwide to begin. Here is what you need to know about this feature, plus a tutorial on how to set it up. With today’s operating system, you have to grant an app access to your entire photo library just to put a single filter on a dumb selfie.

Siri will come with an improved interface, which will show multiple results, and feature a male voice option.

The tech titan also announced updates to its entire MacBook line giving its laptops more powerful specifications in the form of the latest Intel chips. The iPhone and iPad users’ personal assistant can translate some English words and phrases into Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Mandarin.

Apple added a few new features to Apple Music at its annual developer conference this year, but unless you have an Apple Watch, you won’t see them.

While the phone will still work (and it’s a little bit unbelievable that it still does), users won’t be able to download the latest apps or security upgrades to protect against hackers and vulnerabilities. The knowledge Siri collects will be synced across your Apple devices.

Apple Pay can now be used to send and receive payments from family and friends. Passengers will be allowed to use the phone once they disable the mode themselves. The public beta will be announced by the months end, so it makes sense to assume that Apple can potentially add or remove any functionality on the iPhone. Let’s take a look at the new Apple tablet.

Apps also has its own tab, with dedicated features and charts for each app.

But the new update appears to work a lot better. That should help save storage space on devices and iCloud. Memory under Photos will be optimized to play in both portrait and landscape mode.

iOS 11 will deliver “the biggest AR platform in the world”, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, said Monday in a statement.

The iOS 11 update will also include a single-page Control Center.

iOS 11 is out for developers now, with a final release expected in September.