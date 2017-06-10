Apple is Introducing a New Way for Businesses to Offer Customer Service

There’s likely to be comparisons to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but Homepod is different. However, the deal – long in the making – between Apple and Amazon stands in the way of serving customers, argues Reuters correspondent Jeffrey Dastin. Microsoft also has announced its own speaker with Samsung’s Harman business; it will use Microsoft’s Cortana digital assistant.

At Apple’s WorldWide Developer Conference, Apple launches HomePod- a smart home speaker. The new iPad starts at $649 and will start shipping next week.

You can now put as many apps as you want in the dock, and just like macOS it’ll pop up anywhere when you swipe up from the bottom.

The bigger of the two iPad Pro announcements is the smaller iPad, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch.

Apple Vice President, Hardware Engineering John Ternus speaks on stage at San Jose McEnery Convention Center. At the time, Apple suggested that it would create a much more powerful version of the iMac, since many creative professionals were increasingly turning to high-end iMacs. You can also tell Siri to pay someone using credit or debit cars already in your Wallet. Like every year, this is the stage where Apple unveils updates and newest versions of its various devices and services, and to no surprise, there were plenty of announcements here as well.

Apple Pencil: iOS 11 in the iPad Pro will support Instant Markup.

The Apple Watch will mostly be getting a lot of new bells and whistles rather than any new functionality, including a “proactive Siri face”, a Toy Story animations face, and a kaleidoscope face.

Without system-level integration, iOS may fall back on the mobile web, The Verge reported.

This monster of a computer will only be available in December starting at US$4,999. There will also be more fitness controls and gadget support through the watch.

As for VR, Apple demonstrated how its new line-up of iMacs with all their computing power are flawless for developing content in the VR space with a Stars Wars demonstration that took place on Mustafar.

The compact wireless speaker has some identical functions offered by similar products made by other companies, such as Amazon Echo, but promises to produce sound with higher quality, Xinhua reported.

The iOS 11 beta 1 is a huge update and it brings tons of changes to Apple’s fleet of iOS-powered iPhones and iPads. Users can store funds in the Apple Pay cash card, send and receive funds, pay for purchases, or transfer funds to external bank accounts. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices. We’d make a guess that Apple will try and make the same devices suitable for iOS 11, but there’s always the chance the iPhone 5 will get cut.

Cook said Apple now has 16 million registered software developers worldwide for its consumer electronics, including smartphone known as iPhone, and 3 million of them were added a year ago. The operating system has been a regular part of the WWDC opening conference, announcing and showing off the newest iteration of it that iPhone owners will use.