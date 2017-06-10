Apple Jumps Into AR With ARKit on Millions Of iPhones and iPads

Apple introduced a smart home speaker called the HomePod on Monday, its first new device since the Apple Watch in September 2014.

If you missed the big news yesterday, Apple is now supporting virtual reality (VR) on its Mac platforms thanks to the new OS High Sierra and augmented reality (AR) on iOS with ARKit.

It wasn’t a matter of if Apple would get involved with augmented reality so much as when.

Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads. As iOS 11 learns more about you, it will end up throwing a lot more suggestions which were not there earlier and maybe even doing some work for users in the background.

For example, if you received a message that asks “How far away are you?” from a friend, Siri will now use something called “on-device learning” that will suggest things like responding with your location or a calendar location. But right from photos to maps and messages, the operating system will keep learning about you and strive to customise and improvise.

The iPad gains some significant new features in iOS 11, including a new, redesigned Dock that can be called up from within apps, similar to the macOS dock, and that users will be able to drag and drop icons out of to open split view multitasking windows. Its implementation of the virtual seems to be the best in mobile devices at least for now. No more in iOS 11: the App Store will soon come to you in three pages: Today, Games and Apps.

For regular folks who don’t need a computer that can handle artificial intelligence research, the iMac, MacBook and MacBook Pro have all been brought up to date with new Intel Kaby Lake processors.

Apple is late to the game on VR, though.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying. So far there is no word on global pricing, and no indication of what the most powerful iteration of the device – with 18-core Xeon processors, a Radeon Pro Vega GPU with 16GB of VRAM and a 4TB SSD hard drive – will cost.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia.

The learning that Siri experiences will be synced across devices, however, the data will remain private to you, which means that, according to Apple, the company isn’t going to be selling your activity to advertisers or anything weird like that. For now, it’s important to note that Siri can only translate from English, but it’s easy to imagine Apple expanding this support in the near future. The pricing of Apple’s device was shared at the conference in comparison to both smart home speakers as well as premium audio speakers.

The HomePod – due to launch in December – looks like a mesh cylinder.