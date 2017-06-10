Apple just made all your iPhone apps way less annoying

Apple is now cracking down on apps that send you notifications to review them on the App Store. A toggle switch in the Settings app under “iTunes & App Store” lets you turn off the feature entirely, ensuring you’ll never be bothered by apps that keep pestering you with rating requests.

Under the new rules, developers will no longer be able to display review prompts however and whenever they’d like.

With the change – first noticed by TechCrunch – the App Store will likely produce more profits for Apple, as it plans to take a 30% cut of all tips. Developers will have to use the company’s API to get iOS to request a rating from the user on their behalf. Oh, and developers can only prompt for reviews three times a year, with the prompt going away for a year after a user submits a rating. Custom prompts would push users to the App Store, which was frustrating and pointless, but now users can decide whether or not to leave a rating, press a button and get right back into the action.

In the few months since its introduction, adoption of Apple’s review prompt API has been slow.

The second restriction is on how often that prompt can show up. If the user decides not to leave a rating or a review, they won’t have to see it over and over again every time they open the app. The new tool was part of an overhaul of the review policy, which also gave developers the ability to respond to user comments directly – but it wasn’t mandatory.

App review prompts are one of the more annoying – though admittedly minor – issues with smartphones and tablets. If that results in more reviews – and reviews from users who aren’t annoyed about switching apps – that’s a good thing for developers, too.